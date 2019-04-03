Services
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
(732) 446-4242
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
Burial
Following Services
Beth Miriam Cemetery
Neptune, NJ
Seymour Lawrence Caine

Seymour Lawrence Caine Obituary
Seymour Lawrence Caine

- - Seymour Lawrence Caine, 102, passed away at home on April 1, 2019. He is survived by his sons; Franklin and Joseph, his grandson, Alex, and his longtime personal assistant, Giorgi Kajaia. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Esther and Alexander Cohen, and his wife, Janice.

Larry was the owner of Bimini Yacht Club and Harbor Inn (now the Shipwreck Inn), Brielle, NJ. He was an NYU Law School graduate, NYC Transit Authority and a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps during WWII.

Larry loved his family, friends, the NY Giants and the Yankees. A funeral service will be held for Larry on Wednesday, April 3 at Bloomfield Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Highway 35, Ocean, NJ at 1pm followed by a burial at Beth Miriam Cemetery, Neptune, NJ. The family will be sitting Shiva immediately following the burial until 9pm on Wednesday night. For more service information please visit www.BloomfieldCooperFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019
