|
|
Sgt. Doris C. Petersen, Ret.
Toms River - Sgt. Doris Petersen (Danielson), Ret. Age 85 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, after a short illness while surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 18, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey of the late parents Dr. Herbert Theodore and Helen Frances Danielson. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Henry (Pete) having been married in 1952 in Toms River. Henry was a Sergeant in the Air Force and stationed in Texas before moving to Beachwood to build their house and raise the family. She graduated from Toms River High School South being a member of an undefeated basketball team and a graduate of Ocean County College.
Doris had worked for the Ocean County Sheriff's Department and retired after completing her long-recognized career with Law Enforcement. She was a member of the PBA and has been a lifelong member of the Beachwood First Aid Squad and a very active member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beachwood.
Doris is survived by her sister, Joan Erickson, along with two children, William Petersen and late wife Janis of Toms River and Wayne Petersen and his wife Marie of Toms River, NJ. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Nicole Petersen of Toms River and Trevor Petersen of Toms River. Also surviving are three great grandchildren, Jenna, Tyler and Brielle along with her nephew James Erickson and wife Karen and niece Linda Bell and son, Bobby.
We find peace in knowing she is in the arms of her beloved husband Henry once again.
She had a big generous heart as her friends all knew, was very involved with various organizations and enjoyed her yearly class reunions. She also enjoyed the outdoors, family trips and graciously hosting holiday events for so many family and friends with endless food preparations and great times, loved Cardinals, the color green and was an avid fan of the NY Giants.
Family and friends are welcome for a memorial service to celebrate her life and many years of happy memories on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5-6pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Rt. 166 Beachwood, NJ. A repass will occur afterwards at the church. Cremation and Internment will be private, and she will be at rest with her husband at Ocean County Memorial Park.
Rest in peace mom, we love and miss you. You will be missed by so many friends that have become part of our family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020