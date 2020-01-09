|
Sgt. Robert "Bob" Adrian Schnoor
Sgt. Robert "Bob" Adrian Schnoor, age 79, passed away on Monday, January 6th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born on December 20, 1940 in Red Bank, New Jersey to his late parents Adrian "Mickey" Schnoor and Anna Kovoleski Schnoor, Robert and his sister Joyce were raised in Port Monmouth. He became an adept on-board ranking radioman in the US Navy from 1958-1961. He returned and continued protecting his community as a dedicated law officer in the Middletown Township Police Department for 25 years. Bob was an active member in many groups in New Jersey, including the Middletown VFW #2179 and Red Bank #233 Elks Lodge. He also coached for Pop Warner Football & River Plaza Little League Baseball.
In 1990, after retiring as a respected Sargent & Detective, Robert moved to Clarksville, Virginia, where he managed the Clarksville Sports Center for his sister and brother-in-law Montgomery "Monty" Maxted for about 15 years. He spent free time together with their mother until she passed away in late 1994. Bob was an honored guest of the Clarksville Police Department. Bob enjoyed motorcycle riding and volunteering with the local Blue Knights Va-IV and the Cruiser Club #30 in Farmville. He volunteered with many other charitable groups as well, including the American Legion Post #45 Va and the Catholic Church.
Bob is survived by his sister Joyce and her husband Monty Maxted, along with three children and their spouses: Mrs. Melanie A. Dingman and her husband Michael in Port Charlotte, Florida; Mr. Robert A. Schnoor, Jr. with his wife Jennifer in Navesink, New Jersey; and Sean T. Schnoor with his wife Jane in Clarksville, Virginia. He is also survived by his four granddaughters: Marina Dingman (and his great-grandson Oliver), sisters Ceejai & Rett Schnoor, and Hope Schnoor, respectively.
Mass service will be held on 12pm on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Clarksville, VA. Father R. 'Ongen' Largoza will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home immediately following mass.
A second viewing service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home in Middletown, NJ on Monday, January 13th between 4pm - 8pm. A brief memorial service will start at Evergreen Funeral Home at 10am on Tuesday the 14th, followed by procession to the graveside internment service in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences, pictures, and stories may be shared (and greatly appreciated) at www.wclfh.com and www.evergreenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020