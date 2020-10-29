SGT Ronnie Nathaniel Martin Jr.
SGT Ronnie Nathaniel Martin Jr. was born May 13, 1967 in Neptune, New Jersey. He is the son of Carolyn Martin and the late Ronnie Nathaniel Martin. He is preceded by his grandparents Mable and Simpson Thompson, Ardie and Vernon Martin. He leaves to mourn two sisters Kimberly Cash of Tampa, Florida, Janiene Martin of Neptune, New Jersey and one brother Tony Pruitt. His loving son Kironn Hamilton and his beloved niece Amaya Moore both of Neptune, New Jersey. In addition to two grandchildren Kironn Hamilton Jr and Kah'nye Hamilton. He also leaves behind to celebrate his life a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and admires due to his ladies' man status. The family would also like to thank Mildred Crute and the other men and women, at the Lyons VA. They not only cared for SGT Martin but established a true friendship.
After high school, Ronnie began his military career in the United States Marine Corps. He completed his basic training at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina. He then spent the remainder of his military career stationed out of Camp Pendleton in California. During his military career he was called to serve on numerous missions aboard. He received the Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal w/ 1 Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Riffle Expert Badge, Pistol Marksman Badge, and Meritorious Mast. Ronnie was an amazing young man and anyone that came in contact with him would always remember his dazzling smile. He was an avid sports fanatic participating football, baseball, and basketball during his lifetime.
He will be missed by many, but we all know that one day we will all see him again. We would like to thank everyone for taking the time to come out and celebrate his life. The times that we are in now, reminds everyone to hug your loved ones, a little tighter. To make that phone call, that you said you would make later. God is on, no one's time table, and you never know what tomorrow may hold. Be blessed, laugh and smile. Always remember the good times you've shared. Friends and family are invited to visit from 9 to 10 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 with a funeral service to begin at 10 AM at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com
