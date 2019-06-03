Shadi I. Haddad



Hoboken - Shadi I. Haddad, 36, of Hoboken, NJ died unexpectedly at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune NJ.



Shadi will always be remembered for his energy, kindness, positive attitude and the biggest heart for all that came into his world. He was an altruistic person and while working at Friendly's, saved a person's life who was choking.



He had a passion for all genres of music and loved going to concerts, especially to see Phish. Shadi enjoyed winning all family discussions, especially when it came to his "aggressive" driving skills.



Shadi was proud of his Jordanian heritage and being with his family at Christmas was his favorite time of year. He enjoyed traveling to tropical destinations and throughout Europe. He was also a Foodie who enjoyed all ethnic foods, but also appreciated the quintessential New Jersey and New York foods of pork roll and cheese and pizza.



He was a 2001 graduate of St. John Vianney High School, Holmdel, NJ. In 2007, Shadi graduated Monmouth University in conjunction with University Medicine and Dentistry to earn a Bachelor of Science degree with specialization in Cytotechnology. He went to work as a Cytotechnologist at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, New Brunswick and most recently worked at Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital, New York City.



Shadi leaves his wife Meghan Haddad; his mother and father, Alham and Isam Haddad; his beloved daughter Chloe Haddad, who is 10 months old; his sister and brother, Shereen Semaan and her husband George Anthony and his niece Marybelle and David Haddad and his fiancée, Tess Gagliano; his mother-in-law Pamela Jelinski and father-in-law Michael Jelinski; and his sister-in-laws Ashley and Brittany Jelinski



Visitation Tuesday, June 4th 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. Mass of Christian burial, Wednesday, June 5th, 10 am, Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach, NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.