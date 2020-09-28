1/1
Shani "Tamu" Peace
Shani "Tamu" Peace

Freehold - Shani "Tamu" Peace, 47 of Freehold, NJ departed this life on September 24, 2020.

Shani grew up in Freehold on Lockwood Avenue, where she attended Freehold Regional High School. She was a member of the track team and also the Freehold Drill team. She was an excellent student. Shani worked several years in retail prior to her illness.

She was predeceased by her parents Northern Oglesby Jr. and Peggy Willet; 4 Brothers, Wayne Oglesby, Douglas Oglesby, James Tucker, Neil Oglesby and 1 Sister, Helen Rhodes; Her Father-in-law Eugene Peace Sr. and Mother-in-law Samora Peace.

Shani leaves to cherish her memory Beloved Husband and Her "ROCK" Eugene Peace Jr, Her Daughter Princess Akeellah Davis, Her Son Ahkim Peace, Grandchildren, Sek'hi Bacchus, Cienna Alexandra Peace, Sister Lyn White and Brother Gary White, Brothers Willie Tucker, Russell Burke, Anthony & Narissa Tucker, Rodney Burke, James & Angel Peace, Travis Peace, Nathan & Lisa Peace, Fred & Debra White, Sondra Peace, her Favorite niece Malakia, and Ashanta White, her extended sister Michelle Watson, her little Sister Kelly Guerra, GodMother Clara Willet, Godson Jayden Warren and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, family and loved ones!

Services have been entrusted to the Donato-Askew Memorial Home 364 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Donato_AskewMemorialHome@yahoo.com A memorial will be held at the New Beginnings Agape Christian Center 133 Throckmorton St. Freehold NJ 07728 on Thursday at 1pm. Please visit her memorial page to leave all expressions and condolences.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donato-Askew Memorial Home
364 Shrewsbury Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
1-732-383-5711
