Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:45 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Cedar Grove Road
Toms River, NJ
Toms River - Sharon A. Geiger, 49, of Toms River, NJ, went to be with the Lord on May 14th, 2019. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ, and was a longtime resident of Toms River. For more than 25 years, Sharon worked in the field of auditing. Her last position was at P & G Associates for ten years as a Senior Quality Control Review Analyst. Sharon loved spending time with her children and was very active with them and their school activities. She loved the beach and enjoyed activities in the community.

Sharon is survived by her beloved children, Shay, Bayley, and Vayda Geiger; her loving parents, Fred and Fran Geiger; her sister Lori Geiger, and her niece Devon Geiger. She is also survived by many devoted and caring friends, especially her close friends Robert Courtney and Frima Jordan; and her neighbors, coworkers, college friends and people in her children's schools community. Sharon had an effervescent personality and was fun to be with. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be Friday, May 17th, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 18th, at 9:45 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cedar Grove Road, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 17, 2019
