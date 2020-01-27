|
|
Sharon A. Rivera
Eatontown - Sharon A. Rivera, of Eatontown, NJ, passed away at the age of 75 on January 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born in Long Branch, NJ. She graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth, TX in 1962. She proudly served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1964. She worked as a banquet manager for The Channel Club and Old Orchard Country Club, retiring in 2007. Sharon is predeceased by her parents, James and Anne Alvator, her brother, James Alvator, Jr., and her beloved nephew, Sean Alvator. Surviving are her loving husband, Harris Rivera of Eatontown; three sons- Robert Hatton and his wife Tina of Neptune, Daniel Hatton and his wife Ginger of Ocean and Andrew Rivera and his wife Lara of Brick; four grandchildren-Andrew, Jr. (Bubba), Hailey (Hails) and Caylyn Rivera (KK) and Daniel Hatton, Jr. (DJ); brother-Michael Alvator and his wife Diane of Middletown; and nieces and nephews-Danielle, Robert, Michael and Kimberly Alvator. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who loved and adored her family. Family and friends may visit Thursday, January 30th 4:00-6:30pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown. A Funeral Service and Military Honors will commence at 6:30pm. Private cremation will follow. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020