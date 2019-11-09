|
Sharon Bennett Clougher
Toms River - Sharon "Mama/Nana" Bennett Clougher, (age 72) of Toms River went to heaven on Thursday, November 7, surrounded by her loving family.
With an amazing spirit and immeasurable kindness, Sharon made everyone she met feel cared for and important. She brought so many people together both in her personal life and professional work of 15 years as a secretary at the Ocean County Vocational Technical Schools. Sharon loved all whom she encountered with the entirety of her heart and was Mama and Nana to all those she considered "hers."
Surviving are her four children, Patricia DeAnni and husband, Anthony; John Hughes and wife, Debbie; Jaime Guenard and husband, Hayward; Shannon Redshaw and husband, Andrew. Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Joseph and Tori DeAnni; Samantha Hughes; Hamilton Guenard; and Andrew and Brayden Redshaw.
A mass will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 10am at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Following, a celebration of life will be held at Noon at Toms River Elks Lodge 1875, 600 Washington St.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sharon's memory to: Sharon Clougher Scholarship Fund for OCVTS students at 137 Bey Lea Road, Toms River, NJ, 08753, would be appreciated.
