Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Island Heights Boardwalk Pavilion
Island Heights - Sharon F. Lee, 70, of Island Heights, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 4, 2019. Born on March 4, 1949 in Lakewood, NJ. She graduated from Toms River High School in 1967 and Georgian Court College in 1993.

Sharon worked as a teacher at the Admiral Farragut Academy, Ocean Gate Elementary school, and Central Regional Middle School.

Sharon was beloved by all that were fortunate enough to have known her and be touched by her kindness. She was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), a member of the Island Heights Library board of Trustees, and belonged to two local book clubs where she indulged in her passion of reading.

Sharon is survived by her beloved children Jeremy Pijak, Justin Kojak, Jessica Ferrel; granddaughters Catja and Alexa; and her brother Robert Lee.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday April 6th at the Island Heights boardwalk pavilion at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers Sharon requested that a donation be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America or the s Project.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 5, 2019
