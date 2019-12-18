Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mark's RC Church
215 Crescent Blvd
Sea Girt, NJ
Sharon Jane Arnone

Sharon Jane Arnone Obituary
Sharon Jane Arnone

Sea Girt - Sharon Jane Arnone, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Born and raised in Jersey City, resided in Rutherford for many years before moving to Sea Girt 26 years ago.

Mrs. Arnone was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Mary Bennett; and by her brother, Jack Bennett. Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Gerard Arnone; sons, Gerard "Jay" Arnone and his wife, Jessica of Pittsburgh, PA and Scott Arnone and his wife, Pamela of Wall; sister, Barbara Azzarello and her husband, Charles of Rutherford; and 3 grandchildren, Alison, Lindsay, and Matthew.

Visiting will be on Sunday from 3-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A Funeral Mass will be offered 9:30am on Monday at St. Mark's RC Church, 215 Crescent Blvd, Sea Girt. Final interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to of New Jersey are appreciated. To send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
