Sharon Jane Arnone
Sea Girt - Sharon Jane Arnone, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Born and raised in Jersey City, resided in Rutherford for many years before moving to Sea Girt 26 years ago.
Mrs. Arnone was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Mary Bennett; and by her brother, Jack Bennett. Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Gerard Arnone; sons, Gerard "Jay" Arnone and his wife, Jessica of Pittsburgh, PA and Scott Arnone and his wife, Pamela of Wall; sister, Barbara Azzarello and her husband, Charles of Rutherford; and 3 grandchildren, Alison, Lindsay, and Matthew.
Visiting will be on Sunday from 3-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A Funeral Mass will be offered 9:30am on Monday at St. Mark's RC Church, 215 Crescent Blvd, Sea Girt. Final interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to of New Jersey are appreciated. To send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019