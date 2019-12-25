|
Sharon Joan Pekrol
Berkley Twp. - Sharon Joan Pekrol, 62, of Berkley Twp., died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home. Born in Newark, she lived and grew up in Belleville and moved to Bloomingdale, before moving to Berkley Township 2 years ago.
Sharon was an LPN at Chilton Memorial Hospital for 10 years. She attained her RN after years of hard work and dedication; an accomplishment she took great pride in. Sharon worked at Oakridge Care Center for 5 years and Hospice at St. Barnabas Medical Center.
Sharon was an avid gardener and spent hours planting flowers and vegetables which she shared with family and friends. She was a generous soul who gave of herself to many people in need of help and assistance. Sharon had an eclectic love of music and found herself totally immersed in her choice of the day. She maintained an update of her struggle with breast cancer via Facebook; a valuable gift for those who followed her journey. Sharon never asked for pity and said she did this to illustrate the ups and downs she encountered while battling this debilitating disease. Several people have said that they looked for her entries and felt inspired by her courage and tenacity to continue to hope and dream of a positive outcome.
Sharon was very fortunate to have had many close friends who stood by her during her good and bad days. Many of her close friends paid tribute to her at a celebration of life just a few days prior to her death.
Sharon is survived by her beloved spouse Antoinette Cadacio and her sister Donna and her spouse Linda, close brother David, special sister-in-law Anne and aunts and uncles. She was predeceased in chronological order by her sister Darlene, her mother June, her brother Brian, her father William, her brother Billy and her brother Tom. Sharon leaves a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and grand nephews. In an effort to comfort all, she said we would be losing her, but she would be losing all of us. Sharon treasured her lifelong friends; you know who you are, wanting everyone to know HUGS go a long way. Always remember "her life, her rules". You will be missed as much as you were loved.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the spring of 2020. The Quinn Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society and would be appreciated.
