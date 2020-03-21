|
|
Sharon L Jansen
Neptune - Sharon L Jansen 61 of Neptune went home to meet her heavenly father on March 16, 2020. Born at Fort Monmouth NJ, she lived most of her life in Neptune. Sharon worked as a custodian for First Baptist Church, Asbury Park for 20 years before retiring 4 years ago. Her hobbies included arts & crafts, cleaning, gardening, collecting Knick knacks, and spending quality time with her beloved grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her parents. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Robert Jansen, 4 children Michael, Gina, Danny, and Annie, 6 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Imani, Jikil, Devin, Olivia, and Gianna, and 1 great-granddaughter Shiloh, brother Robert, and sister Judy, plus a host of nieces and close friends. Cremation will be private. A celebration of Sharon's life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020