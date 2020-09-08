1/1
Sharon Marie (Riley) Cory
Sharon Marie (Riley) Cory

Neptune -

Sharon Marie (Riley) Cory, 68, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Neptune to the late, John and Mary Riley. She was a retired postal worker who worked for the postal service for more than twenty-five years.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Glen Cory of Neptune; daughter, Jennifer Cory of Point Pleasant, son, Glen Cory Jr. and his wife, Cindy of Brick, daughter, Kristina Cory of Neptune; her beloved grandson, Glen Cory III; sister, Barbara Bloodgood and Will, Land O' Lakes FL, sister, Carol Newman and George, Spring Lake Heights; and brother, Michael Riley, Wall, NJ. Also numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and great grand nieces/nephews.

She was an amazing lady who had a heart of gold and was happiest when she was giving to others. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements will be private. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, Neptune, is in charge of arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's name may be made to the American Cancer Society and would be greatly appreciated.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
