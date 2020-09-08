Sharon Marie (Riley) Cory
Neptune -
Sharon Marie (Riley) Cory, 68, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Neptune to the late, John and Mary Riley. She was a retired postal worker who worked for the postal service for more than twenty-five years.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Glen Cory of Neptune; daughter, Jennifer Cory of Point Pleasant, son, Glen Cory Jr. and his wife, Cindy of Brick, daughter, Kristina Cory of Neptune; her beloved grandson, Glen Cory III; sister, Barbara Bloodgood and Will, Land O' Lakes FL, sister, Carol Newman and George, Spring Lake Heights; and brother, Michael Riley, Wall, NJ. Also numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and great grand nieces/nephews.
She was an amazing lady who had a heart of gold and was happiest when she was giving to others. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements will be private. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, Neptune, is in charge of arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
and would be greatly appreciated.