|
|
Sharon O'Meara Girard
Fredricksburg, VA - Sharon O'Meara Girard, 61, of Fredricksburg, VA passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on November 10, 2019.
Sharon was born on September 11, 1958 in Jersey City, NJ to Joan and William O'Meara. A 1976 graduate of Howell High School, she was employed by Fort Monmouth for many years. She married Charles Girard in Beaufort, SC in 1985. A military wife, Sharon helped develop an English education program in Okinawa, Japan, where she taught.
Sharon was predeceased by her mother Joan. She is survived by her husband, Charles; and her daughters, Lauren and Jessica. She is also survived by her father, William O'Meara; stepfather, Karl Pfeifer; sisters, Patricia Coffey, Kathleen Caleca, and Mary Ellen O'Meara; her brother Robert O'Meara; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019