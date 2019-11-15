Services
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Girard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon O'Meara Girard


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon O'Meara Girard Obituary
Sharon O'Meara Girard

Fredricksburg, VA - Sharon O'Meara Girard, 61, of Fredricksburg, VA passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on November 10, 2019.

Sharon was born on September 11, 1958 in Jersey City, NJ to Joan and William O'Meara. A 1976 graduate of Howell High School, she was employed by Fort Monmouth for many years. She married Charles Girard in Beaufort, SC in 1985. A military wife, Sharon helped develop an English education program in Okinawa, Japan, where she taught.

Sharon was predeceased by her mother Joan. She is survived by her husband, Charles; and her daughters, Lauren and Jessica. She is also survived by her father, William O'Meara; stepfather, Karl Pfeifer; sisters, Patricia Coffey, Kathleen Caleca, and Mary Ellen O'Meara; her brother Robert O'Meara; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -