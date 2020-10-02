Sharon Rose Mallikarjun
West Long Branch - Sharon Rose Mallikarjun (nee Monaghan), 75, of West Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away at her home Thursday, October 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon has been described as strong and independent-minded while at the same time, comforting and generous. Her humor and smile were infectious, and she had an innate way of making everyone around her instantly happy. She was often found in her garden tending to the gorgeous flowers or feeding the birds and chipmunks. She took pride in cooking and entertaining her family and friends with her famous hors d'oeuvres and exotic dishes. She enjoyed drawing, crafting and sewing and sharing these skills with her family. At all times Sharon had music playing in the background, and she loved all kinds from jazz and classical, to The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, and The Eagles. She was always learning whether it was from her travels around the world with her husband or through the books she was constantly reading. In the same way, she was a big fan of old movies set in historic time periods including her favorite, British period films.
To Sharon, education was her career and her passion; she earned her undergraduate degree as well as two master's degrees at Monmouth University all focusing in education. It was there where she met her future husband, Mallik and with whom she spent the next 50 years. Throughout her long career as an educator she wore many hats. She taught kindergarten, 2nd, 3rd and 5th graders at Asbury Park Elementary School, where her memory will live on for the many students, she taught and mentored. She was then a Learning Disability Teacher Consultant and transitioned to an administrator at the Monmouth Ocean Educational Services Commission where she focused on the development and operations of the Teenage Pregnancy Program. Even after she retired, she continued to support the field of education as a mentor for new school principals.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Mallik; 3 daughters: Nayana Mallikarjun and husband Spencer Page of Arlington, VA; Raeka Delong and husband Jay of Manhattan, NY; Jennifer Ennis Kohlhepp and husband Edward of Doylestown, PA; her son David Ennis and wife Shelley Pocsidio of Brooklyn, NY; 7 grandchildren: Brett and Matt Kohlhepp; Maxime Ennis; Maggie and Maya Page; and Monica and Keira Delong.
Services for Sharon will be held from 11am-1pm, Sunday, October 4th at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. In order for everyone to be safe, the funeral will only be open to her family; it will be live streamed so others can join. Please visit Sharon's tribute page for the Zoom login information or to send messages of condolence at www.woolleyboglioli.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Sharon's memory to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal and Northern New Jersey at http://mentornj.org
.