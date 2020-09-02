SharonLee Davis



SharonLee Davis age 59 departed from this earth August 31, 2020. Survived by parents Robert and Janet Furey, brother Robert Furey (Jennifer), and four loving children Krystal DeNicola (Chris), Thomas Benbrook, Lynne Davis and Danielle Davis. As well as six beloved grandchildren. Although her departure has brought such sadness to many, it brings us comfort knowing she was joyfully reunited with her first grandchild Clayton Benbrook.



Sharon was raised on Long Island, NY and graduated from Hicksville Highschool. In her twenties she followed her adventurous heart to Leonardo, NJ where she made a home and family. Sharon's spirit thrived in the company of family, friends, neighbors, animals, in the outdoors, with her horses and riding her motorcycle. She was truly a free spirited woman and will be sorely missed by those that knew her.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Posten McGinley Funeral Home 59 E Lincoln Ave , Atlantic Highlands NJ 07716. Friends will be recieved on Friday from 4 to 7 pm. Internment will be Private.









