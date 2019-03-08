|
|
Sharron (Good) Dalton
Shore Area - Sharon (Good) Dalton, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born in Orange, NJ and raised in Glen Ridge. She was born to the late Olive and William Good on July 29, 1950.
Sharon attended Glen Ridge High School, before attending Ocean County College where she earned her nursing degree. She worked as a registered nurse at Ocean Medical Center for over 20 years. She was a mentor, supervisor, and well respected role model.
Sharon retired eight years ago. Being with family and friends was Sharon's passion. She enjoyed hosting parties, going to Atlantic City, and spending winters in Florida. She loved the sun and the water. She had a passion for shopping and decorating. Sharon enjoyed making crafts for friends and family.
She is survived by her devoted daughters and their families; Candace and Luis Santa Cruz of Manasquan, and their children Brielle and Saige, and Jodie and Ron Orosz of Toms River and their children Dylan and Dakota and her sister Valerie Salle of Spring,Texas.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 12:00pm until the time of the Funeral Ceremony at 3:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Private committal will be at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724. (Envelopes will be available at the funeral home on Sunday)
For directions or to offer online condolences to the Dalton family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019