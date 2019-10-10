|
Shawn JK O'Brien
Brick - Shawn JK O'Brien, 26, of Brick, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center. Shawn was pre-deceased by his father Mark O'Brien and is survived by his mother Karen (nee Huhn), sister Kelli, great-aunt Muriel Huhn, uncle Albert Huhn, aunt Chris O'Brien, aunt Valerie Huhn and numerous aunts and cousins. Shawn was a fine cook and shared his love of foods of the world with friends and family. He researched his Korean heritage in one of many explorations of other cultures. Over the years he played soccer and volleyball. He often spoke of establishing a rescue organization for pit bulls. Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 11am-12pm at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6 Osborn Avenue, Manasquan, NJ, followed immediately by the funeral service at noon. The Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shawn's family for funeral expenses. To post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019