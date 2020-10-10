Shawn R. Dickten



Forked River - Shawn Robert Dickten, 51, of Forked River passed away on October 3, 2020. Shawn was born in Newark and resided his whole life in Lacey Township. He worked as an electrician for Oscar's Electrical Service. Shawn was a member of the Lacey Moose and former member of the Lanoka Harbor and Forked River Vol. Fire Companies. He enjoyed hunting and playing in the Lacey Township Men's Softball League. Shawn always saw the good in others. He always went above and beyond when it came to his friends and family. He would house and feed his friends without hesitation, help repair houses when needed and played Santa Claus for the children around the holidays. Shawn wanted to help everyone. Basically, Shawn would take things from himself to give to others. He would do all this and ask for nothing in return. His heart was always filled with gold.



Predeceased by his father, Robert Dickten, maternal grandparents Virginia and George Bush, paternal grandparents, Edmund Dickten and Liz Muthall and family friend, Uncle Marty Hayes.



He is survived by his mother, Virginia Dickten, sisters Denise Reynolds and her husband Thomas and Dawn Paget and her husband Michael, nieces and nephews, Conner and Colin Morrisey and Reece and Zane Paget, uncle Anthony Manderichio (Elizabeth), aunts Carol Conners, Judy Walsh (Jim), Sue Liberto along with many cousins. Also surviving are his girlfriend, Laurie Bund, close family friend Aunt Janet Hayes and his beloved dogs, Abby, Bo and Blaze.



A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 pm with a service at 5:30 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Cremation was private.









