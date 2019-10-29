Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn T. Edwards Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn T. Edwards Sr. Obituary
Shawn T Edwards Sr.

Edgewood, MD - Shawn was a dedicated husband, father and son. He enjoyed music, bowling, watching sports such as Yankees and Giants! He was a laid back and go with the flow type of guy. Shawn would want us to remember him with a smile and laughter. In addition to his mother, Shawn is survived by his wife of 8 years, Maria Edwards; daughters, Liana Kelly Edwards and Priscilla R. Edwards; son, Shawn T. Edwards, Jr.; brother, Robert J. Edwards; sister, Heather Edwards of Lakewood, NJ. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 4-7 pm with a service following at 7 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to Helping Up Mission, 1029 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now