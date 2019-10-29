|
Shawn T Edwards Sr.
Edgewood, MD - Shawn was a dedicated husband, father and son. He enjoyed music, bowling, watching sports such as Yankees and Giants! He was a laid back and go with the flow type of guy. Shawn would want us to remember him with a smile and laughter. In addition to his mother, Shawn is survived by his wife of 8 years, Maria Edwards; daughters, Liana Kelly Edwards and Priscilla R. Edwards; son, Shawn T. Edwards, Jr.; brother, Robert J. Edwards; sister, Heather Edwards of Lakewood, NJ. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 4-7 pm with a service following at 7 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to Helping Up Mission, 1029 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019