Sheila Egan Haese


1946 - 2020
Sheila Egan Haese Obituary
Sheila Egan Haese

Sheila Egan Haese passed away at Riverview Medical Center on April 25, 2020, from multiple medical complications and cancer. Sheila was born in 1946 and was 73 years old. She lived with her family in Little Silver, NJ, until her marriage to Craig Haese in 1971, when they began their longtime residency in Fair Haven.

During Sheila's youth, she was an avid tennis player, swimmer, sailor, and enjoyed drawing. At Red Bank High School, her alma mater, she was chosen for the twirling squad and was a member of the art club.

Because Craig was a proud Fair Haven fireman, Sheila often assisted the Ladies' Auxiliary on the food preparation for the annual fair. Her adult passions were her many friends at the firehouse, The Sitting Duck, and The Pour House; her caring neighbors; and her many cats, the last of whom are Sassy and Sadie. She loved hearing and telling great stories and was a supporter of many animal charities.

She is predeceased by her parents, John Egan and Anne Hasler Egan, as well as her husband, Craig, who died in December 2019. Of special note are her dear friends, Nessa (Bunny) Morse; Mary (Boo) Christian; her cousin, Laury Egan; and her devoted physician, Dr. Elizabeth Gredell, who made her last days easier.

Thompson Memorial Home held a graveside burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA or the Fair Haven Fire Department.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
