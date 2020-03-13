|
Sheila F. Hutchinson
Hazlet - Sheila Frances Hutchinson, 64 of Hazlet, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Hazlet, NJ. Sheila was born in Bayonne, NJ where she graduated from Bayonne High School. Sheila was affectionately known by family as "channel 2 news." She was a beautiful, loving and caring wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be missed greatly by all who she encountered. Visitation will be Monday March 16th from 11am until the funeral service at 12pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020