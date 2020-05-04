Sheila Fowler
Sheila Fowler

Whiting - Sheila (nee, Dempsey) Fowler of Whiting, NJ (formerly of North Arlington), passed away peacefully holding her husband's hand on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born in Belfast, Ireland in 1933 to the late Catherine and Frank Dempsey. She was married to Richard Fowler for 58 years and they built a beautiful family and life together.

Sheila arrived from Ireland with her sister and a dream. A few short months later she met her future husband at an Irish dance at McGovern's Tavern in Newark, NJ. On September 9, 1961 Sheila married Richard. They raised two sons, Brian and Kevin, and one daughter, Lisa. Sheila's passion was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Sheila was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She created a warm and loving home and made everyone who entered it feel welcome. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart. When they came to visit, she showered them with all their favorite treats. She was often seen cheering for them at their many sporting events. Sheila worked for many years at Valley National Bank in Kearny, NJ. She was very active in the Whiting community and loved playing Mahjong with friends. Sheila was a devout Catholic and a member of the Altar Rosary Society at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.

She is predeceased by her parents and her many Dempsey siblings who are sure to greet her with open arms. Sheila leaves behind her loving husband, Richard; son Brian and his wife, Sherri, son, Kevin and his wife, Lorraine, grandchildren, Ryan, Danielle and Matt; daughter, Lisa and her husband, Tom, grandchildren, Jessica, Alex, Kayla and Abigail, as well as her many nieces, nephews and friends.

Sheila was a beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but we will carry her with us for the rest of our lives. Let's toast with a "wee cup of tea" to our beautiful Sheila.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, we will not be having funeral services at this time. We plan to have a celebration of her life at an appropriate time once it is safe for all. Arrangements are under the direction on Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. For information and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
