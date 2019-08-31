|
Sheila Houston
Lincroft - Sheila Houston, 73, of Lincroft, passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2019. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late John and Ellen (O'Leary) Quinlan. Sheila was a longtime parishioner of St. Leo the Great in Lincroft. She enjoyed raising her family on the Jersey Shore while creating decades of memories at Tradewinds Beach Club in Sea Bright. Sheila spent many years courtside at Middletown High School South supporting her husband as he coached MHSS boys varsity basketball from 1974 - 1985. Sheila was proud of her Irish heritage and lived a full life, mostly devoting her love and time creating memories with her family and friends.
Sheila was predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick C. Houston, her brother Jack Quinlan and her brother in law Bill. Surviving are her loving daughters Tara Nicholas, Jennifer Benvenuto and her husband James, and Megan Rose and her husband Seth, her cherished grandchildren Tyler, Haley, Houston, Fiona, Houston, Kelsey and Shane, her dear sisters Mary Doherty and her husband James, Eileen Whelan and her husband Buddy, Kathleen Overberger and her sister in law Eileen Quinlan.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on September 2 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James in Red Bank on September 3 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Sheila's memory to the Patrick C. Houston Scholarship Memorial Fund, 834 Leonardville Road, 2nd Floor, Leonardo, NJ 07737. Please visit Sheila's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 31, 2019