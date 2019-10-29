|
Sheila Joy Jackson
Wayside - Sheila Joy Jackson, 72, peacefully entered eternal life with Jesus on October 28th after her hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and children.
Sheila was born in Red Bank, New Jersey at Riverview Hospital. She grew up in Colts Neck with her parents and sisters and after getting married, she lived the remainder of her life in the Wayside section of Ocean Township. Upon graduation from Freehold Regional High School, she began working for the Department of Defense at Fort Monmouth where she worked for 23 years. As Fort Monmouth began to close down, she transferred to the Department of Justice where she worked 9 more years in government service in the Information and Technology Center of the FBI.
Sheila enjoyed time with family, cheering her grandchildren on in their various activities, traveling with Wayne and friends, Jim and Judy Vassas, summers at the Ocean Township Pool, and volunteering in many capacities at church.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Julia Hamernick. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Wayne and her son Rev. Wade Jackson and his wife, Megdon and her daughter Stephanie and her husband, Rev. Todd Huff. She is also survived by her grandchildren Taylor Jackson, Elizabeth Huff, and Daniel Huff and her loving sisters, Betty Palumbo and Sandra Bland and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A viewing will be on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 and Friday 10-11. Her funeral will be at 11 am on Friday. All services will take place at Wayside United Methodist Church, 1229 West Park Ave., Ocean Twp.
Arrangements are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor, & Lopez, Neptune, NJ. The internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sheila Jackson Memorial Fund at Wayside United Methodist Church.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019