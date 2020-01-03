|
|
Sheila Prince
80 of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Galloway, N.J. after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Agnes and Alexander "Alastair" Harvey on October 24, 1939, in Glasgow, Scotland, and resided in the Village of Howwood, before emigrating to Plainfield, N.J. in December, 1953 and settling in Little Egg Harbor, in 1973. Sheila worked for Wawa in Tuckerton for more than 30 years. She was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Little Egg Harbor.
Sheila was predeceased by her husband William J. "Jack" Prince on January 1, 1994 and her brother Iain Harvey in 2002. She is survived by her daughter Heather Tomasello and husband Frank, of Mays Landing, N.J., sons Scott Prince and wife Isabella, of Cape May Courthouse, N.J., Keith Prince and wife Jennifer, of Mays Landing, N.J., and Glenn Prince and wife Kelly, of Manahawkin, N.J., sisters Marjorie Harvey, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Doreen Harvey, of Lexington, S.C., sister-in-law Beverly McPhail, of Palm Coast, Fla., grandchildren George, Kyle, Jarod, and Sydney, and many cousins, nephews and nieces and extended family in Scotland as well as her Good Shepherd and WAWA families and many, many dear friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6-9 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10 AM, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Rt. 9 and Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (Building & Grounds). For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020