|
|
Sheldon Botkin
Howell - Sheldon Botkin, age 82, of Howell, formally of Manalapan, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 peacefully in his home.
Sheldon was born June 13, 1937 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York to Louis and Belle (née Packer) Botkin. After graduating from high school, Sheldon advanced his draft number to be eligible for G. I. benefits. He served in the infantry for two years in Germany and two years in the Army Reserves.
Sheldon went to night school and worked for the National Bureau of Casualty Underwriters as a statistical audit. In 1980, Sheldon joined the Continental Insurance Company as an assistant vice president of data management. His last two years of employment was with the National Council on workers' compensation.
Mr. Botkin was preceded in death by his wife Susan (née Jablon) Botkin of 55 years in April 2018 and his sister Rayna Botkin.
He is survived by son Brian Botkin and his wife Carrie of London, England; his daughter Jill Broxmeyer and her husband Joseph of Howell, New Jersey; sister Barbara Bates and her husband Ernesto; five grandchildren: Joshua, Katie, and Ben Botkin, and Ryan and Lindsay Broxmeyer; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Sheldon was an avid Frank Sinatra and New York Yankee fan. He loved to read and listen to music. Most of all, he loved his family.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 beginning promptly at 11:00 AM at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 44 Wilson Avenue, Manalapan, New Jersey 07726. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at United Hebrew Cemetery, Arthur Kill Road, Staten Island, New York 10306.
The period of mourning will be observed at Sheldon's residence on Wednesday 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM, and Friday 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sheldon's memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019