Sheldon Peterson
Ocean Grove - Sheldon Peterson, 79, of Ocean Grove passed away on Monday, October 9, 2020.
After graduating High School on the Lower east Side of New York, Sheldon served as a Private First Class in the Army. He later became an elevator operator at 120 Broadway in New York.
Sheldon was predeceased by his wife, Maureen in 2015 and his brother Leon. He is survived by his two children, Sheleen and Matthew Peterson. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18 from 11:30am - 1:00pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Burial will follow at NJ Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sheldon's name to the Disabled American Veterans, DAV.org