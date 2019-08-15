|
Shelia Lee Brindley
Toms River - Shelia Lee Brindley, 74, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on August 11, 2019, at Whiting Health Care. She was born in Pt. Pleasant, NJ, grew up in Brick and graduated from Brick HS in 1962. Shelia lived in Toms River for many years before moving to Whiting ten years ago, then recently back to Toms River. Shelia graduated from the Nursing Program at Ocean County Vocational Technical School in 1963. She began her career as a Pediatric Nurse at Point Pleasant Hospital, later switching to Kimball Medical Center, and finally retiring from Community Medical Center. Shelia loved crocheting and animals. She was a member of the Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River. Shelia was a caring, loving person, and will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Sheila was predeceased by her beloved husband Roger Brindley, and her parents Charles and Jessie Wismer. She is survived by her two daughters, Audrey Brindley and Valerie Brindley; her sister Carol Braeuer; and her four grandchildren: Elizabeth, Carrie, Rachel and Amanda.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17th, 2019, from 3 PM until the Funeral Service at 4PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019