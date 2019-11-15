Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
935 Bennett's Mills Road
Jackson, NJ
Shelly Marie Flavin-Zisko


1971 - 2019
Shelly Marie Flavin-Zisko Obituary
Shelly Marie Flavin-Zisko

Shelly Marie Flavin-Zisko, 48, of Howell, NJ passed away of heart failure on November 13,2019.

Shelly who was born in Troy, NY on January 13th, 1971 to Bruce & Priscilla Flavin was adopted by Frank & Audrey Troise of Jackson, NJ at the age of 3.

Shelly was Vice President & Corporate Secretary for William G. Moore & Son Inc of Delaware, a corporation well known for their supply of Marine & Rail materials to companies & industries such as Port Authority, Metropolitan Transit Authority (NYCTA LIRR) as well as customers throughout the entire United States and overseas.

She is survived by her adoptive mother Audrey Troise, three daughters Anastasia, Jessica, and Sheayla Zisko; one son, Wayne Anthony Zisko; and one grandson, Damon Wickham; In addition, one sister, Sharry Flavin Mann; three brothers, George, Luke & Owen; a loving cousin, Dylan Marino who she helped Audrey to raise; a newfound niece Alison Thompson; and numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends.

She traveled extensively with her girls for cheerleading when they were younger and was a loving mother and daughter. She was outgoing and vivacious, a people person who was always willing to lend friends and family a hand when they were in need. She loved doing things with her son, and grandson.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Church, 935 Bennett's Mills Road, Jackson on Monday at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to or Make A Wish would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
