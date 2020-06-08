Sherlie Anderson
Sherlie Anderson was Born March 18, 1926 Caldwell NJ. Spent life as Homemaker and Secretary. Most of her later years were spent at Fairway Mews in Spring Lake NJ where she was involved in local activities. Survived by son Rodd and Daughter in Law Christine. Granddaughter Meredith Stehle and husband Matthew. Granddaughter Kelly Anderson Grandson Michael Anderson and wife Allison. Also by Great Grandchildren Josephine (Anderson), Camilla (Stehle), Michael (Anderson) and Maxine (Stehle). Donations can be made to St Andrews United Methodist Church 907 4th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Services were handled by Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home in Basking Ridge. Please visit their website at www.gcfuneralhome.com for more information or to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.