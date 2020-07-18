1/
Sherri Ann Cutrona
Sherri Ann Cutrona

Manchester Twp. - Sherri Ann Cutrona, 57, of Manchester Twp. passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Sherri was an engineer for Heyco Products, Toms River before retiring. Born in Hackensack, she resided in Brick before moving to Manchester Twp. 3 years ago. Sherri belonged to the Tracheobronchomalacia (TBM) Support Group. Sherri enjoyed dancing, cooking, sewing and cruises. Sherri was predeceased by her mother Connie Oles. Sherri is survived by 2 sons Cory J. Speiser of Manchester Twp., Shane C. Speiser of Brick, her father Joseph Oles of Toms River, her brother Jeff Cutrona of Toms River, and her sister Cynthia Ronan of South River. Sherri's wishes were to be cremated and scattered at sea. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
