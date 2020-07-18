Sherri Ann Cutrona



Manchester Twp. - Sherri Ann Cutrona, 57, of Manchester Twp. passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Sherri was an engineer for Heyco Products, Toms River before retiring. Born in Hackensack, she resided in Brick before moving to Manchester Twp. 3 years ago. Sherri belonged to the Tracheobronchomalacia (TBM) Support Group. Sherri enjoyed dancing, cooking, sewing and cruises. Sherri was predeceased by her mother Connie Oles. Sherri is survived by 2 sons Cory J. Speiser of Manchester Twp., Shane C. Speiser of Brick, her father Joseph Oles of Toms River, her brother Jeff Cutrona of Toms River, and her sister Cynthia Ronan of South River. Sherri's wishes were to be cremated and scattered at sea. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store