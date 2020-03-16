|
|
Sherry Lynn Orrigo-Romano
Interlaken - Sherry Lynn Orrigo-Romano, 61, of Interlaken, died on Sunday, March 15 after a long battle with uterine carcinosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of uterine cancer. Her son, James, was at her side in her beautiful home.
She was born in 1958 in Jersey City and grew up in Bayonne. Sherry became a registered nurse and worked for many years at Bayonne Hospital before joining Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.
Anyone who had the opportunity to meet her knew she was one of the most selfless and compassionate people that you'd have the pleasure ever meeting. Sherry loved the beach and the rural landscapes of Monmouth County; moving to Interlaken was ideal for her. She cared for her home with pride, as much as she did for her family, friends, and animals.
Sherry enjoyed the company of animals, more specifically the family dog, Reese, and was overjoyed watching her son ride horses. You could find her spending most of her time with family, as well as members of the B9ers group of Mary's Place By The Sea, a respite home for women who are receiving treatment for cancer.
Sherry is predeceased by her father, Alfred J. Orrigo.
She is survived by her loving son, James Sterling Romano of Interlaken; her mother Mary Garcia-Orrigo; cousins: including, Kenneth Orrigo and Bernadette Vincente and their families; and her two life-long best friends: Maryann Garatino and Joy Orlowski.
Visitation Thursday March 19 from 5-8pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, 07733 with a funeral service during visitation.
Memorial Mass and Ennichement will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family request donations in Sherry's honor to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756 marysplacebythesea.org, or Memorial Sloan Kettering, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065 mskcc.org
To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence, please visit Sherry's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020