Sherwood Gilbert Kleinman
Sherwood Gilbert Kleinman, 81 of Freehold Township passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Edison. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he lived there and in Parlin prior to moving to Freehold Township 48 years ago.

Mr. Kleinman was a salesman for Michael's Textiles, Rahway.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Surviving are his wife, Toby Danziger Kleinman; two daughters, Brenda Miller and her husband Scott, Basking Ridge, and Eileen Kleinman, Freehold Township, a brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Charlene Kleinman, New York, New York; and three grandsons, Zachary, Derek, and Lucas Miller.

Interment was held at the Congregation Agudath Achim Cemetery, Freehold.

Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold was in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
