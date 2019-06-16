Services
Red Bank - Shirley A. Childs, 73, of Red Bank, NJ, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 4, 2019. She was born in St. Paul, MN on May 14, 1946, to the late Thelma Mitchell and Rev. Samuel Ford.

Her family relocated to Neptune, NJ when she was a small child and it was where she was raised and educated. After she graduated from Neptune High School, she enrolled in the nursing program at Brookdale Community College. She graduated and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She started her career at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital and she would later move on to Riverview Hospital, where she worked most of her career. Later in her career, she worked as a home health nurse and at Arnold Walter Nursing Home.

While still in nursing school, She met and married the late John A. Childs, III. Together, they founded the Childs Funeral Home, which was a fixture in the Red Bank community for 50 years.

Shirley had a heart of gold and her generosity knew no bounds. She loved to cook and was known for her baking; especially her strawberry cakes in the summer and her rum cakes during the holidays. Shirley was a voracious reader who loved her romance novels. She also had a beautiful singing voice, which was often on full display when she was engaged in her favorite pastime, watching old musicals and movies. What we will miss most is the unconditional love she gave us wrapped in the warmest smile one could ever imagine. She is missed as deeply as she was loved.

The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to Dr. David I. Drout and staff at Riverview Medical Associates, and every doctor, nurse, and caregiver who was charged with her care at Riverview Medical Center, Shrewsbury Meridian Nursing and Rehab, and Meridian at Home Hospice for the extraordinary care given to Shirley during her lengthy illness.

Her memory will forever be held dear by her daughter, Heather D. Childs, Red Bank, NJ; her sister Marva D. Mannings, Atlanta, GA; two nephews, Craig T. Mannings, Atlanta, GA, and Jerel R. Clark (Keisha), Ocean, NJ; three nieces, Karen T Clark, Atlanta, GA; Julia Credle, New Bern, NC, Marva Clark (Tipbrea), Nashville, TN; two sisters-in-law, Gail Evans, Decatur, IL, and Joanne Claybourne, Red Bank, NJ; one brother-in-law, Robert Claybourne, Red Bank, NJ; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In accordance with her wishes, services will be private. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 7672, Shrewsbury, NJ, 07702. The Buckland Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ, has been entrusted with arrangements.
