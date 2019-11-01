|
|
Shirley A. Ledergerber
Atlantic Highlands - Shirley A. Ledergerber, 82 of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, passed away on October 30, 2019. Born and raised in Highlands, NJ. Shirley lived in Navesink, NJ, for over 55 years, where she had raised her family, before recently moving to Atlantic Highlands.
Shirley graduated 1954 from the Atlantic Highlands High School, going on to graduate from Monmouth University, Long Branch, NJ, with an A.A. Degree. She worked as a legal secretary her entire career. She was associated with the Monmouth County Legal Secretaries Association, where she enjoyed being active.
A true Jersey girl, being raised in Highlands, the beach was her backyard, and she never strayed far from the sandy shore. Holidays and family were two of her greatest loves . She was a most beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed by all. The family would like to thank the Hackensack Meridian Home Hospice Care Team, whose support and compassion in caring for her is greatly appreciated.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Frazer Lewis DeCamp and Shirley Parker DeCamp. She was also predeceased by her husband Richard A. Ledergerber, who passed in 2005.
She is survived by her daughter, Lore A. Raimondi, her son Richard A. Ledergerber Jr., and his wife Judith, and her son Steven J. Ledergerber and his fiance Rebecca. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, and her great granddaughter, Lana Leigh.
Funeral from Posten-McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands on Monday November 4th . Chapel Service 11am followed by an Internment at Bayview Cemetery , Leonardo,NJ.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019