Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine's R.C. Church
110 Bray Avenue
North Middletown, NJ
Resources
Shirley A. Oswald Obituary
Shirley A. Oswald

Belford - Shirley A. Oswald, 78, of Belford, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Born in Long Branch, she was raised in West Keansburg, and has been a resident of Belford most of her life.

Mrs. Oswald was Co-Owner of Oswald Enterprises Inc. along with her late husband, John. Throughout her life she was an avid supporter of The Chi Society, the Rainbow Foundation and the Lymphoma Research Foundation. She was a member of St. Catherine's Church, an animal lover, enjoyed reading and photography, spending time at her home in Old Forge, New York, and was happiest surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her parents Clair and Martha Wentworth and her beloved husband, John Oswald in 2010. Surviving are her three loving daughters: Cathy Read and her husband, John of Middletown, Elizabeth Oswald and Patricia Oswald of Belford; her sister Joan Treadway of Howell; her sister-in-law Marie Oswald of Belford; her nephews: Albert Oswald, Brian Treadway, Michael Treadway and his wife, Allison; her great niece and nephews; and her precious fur babies Donald and Daisy.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, September 19 at 10:30 am at St. Catherine's R.C. Church, 110 Bray Avenue in North Middletown. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chi Society by visiting thechisociety.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019
