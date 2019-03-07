|
Shirley Ann Cooper
Brick - Shirley Ann (Miller) Cooper, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2019 of heart related complications. Shirley was born and raised in Brick Township by her parents William and Carrie Miller on January 16, 1936. Until her retirement, Shirley was proud to have worked for over 43 years for the US Government at Fort Monmouth. As a lifelong Brick resident Shirley was a member of the Brick Twsp. Historical Society. During her leisure time Shirley enjoyed quilting and time spent with her Pt. Pleasant Beach high school classmates. Shirley adored time spent with her dear friend Rose Stevens. An amazing mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Shirley will be dearly missed by her family.
Shirley was one of ten children including William, Carolyn, Gloria and Bruce and the late Betty, Jean, Ronald, Homen and Helen. Shirley lovingly raised four children; Frank Cooper (Sharon), Thomas Cooper, Diane Wirth (Kenneth) and Christopher Cooper (Laura Salvatore). Her most precious years were spent enjoying the lives of her nine grandchildren; Katie, Ryan, Erica, Christian, Jenna, Colleen, Kyle, Dylan and Luke.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88 Brick, NJ 08724. The funeral home prayer service will be offered Monday, March 11, 2019 beginning 11:00 AM, followed by the interment at the Osbornville Cemetery in Brick Twsp. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the Condolences may be sent by visiting www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019