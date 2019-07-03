Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Shirley Ann Maken

Shirley Ann Maken Obituary
Shirley Ann Maken

Toms River - Shirley Ann Maken, age 81, of Toms River died Sunday at home. Born in Warwick, NY, she has lived in Toms River since 1969. Shirley was a graduate of Georgian Court College. She was employed as a bus driver with the Toms River School System for 27 years until retiring. She then was employed as a desk clerk at the YMCA.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Gerald Tardiff and her second husband, Robert Maken and her grandson, Ken Jelnicki Jr. Shirley is survived by 4 children, Brenda Jelnicki, Joseph Tardiff and his wife, Jenny, Patrick Tardiff and his wife, JoAnne and Roger Tardiff, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday 10am - 12pm with a funeral service at 12pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019
