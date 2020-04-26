|
Shirley Ann Mulkeen
Toms River - Shirley Ann Mulkeen, age 90, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Watertown Wisconsin and formerly of Jersey City and Whiting NJ, Shirley leaves behind her beloved husband of 69 years Thomas P., adoring children Donna Eckhardt of Toms River, Patricia Patello of Chatham, Mary Kenny of Little Egg Harbor, Thomas P. Mulkeen, Jr. (wife Teresa) of Chesapeake VA and Michael Kevin Mulkeen of Woodbridge NJ. Shirley was the treasured Nanny of Jill Seeland (husband Maxwell), Jennifer P. Patello, Colleen McDonald (husband Aden), Caitlin Robertson (husband Michael), Jeffrey Eckhardt, Michael Kevin Mulkeen, Jr., Ryan, Megan and Andrew Mulkeen as well as great grandchildren Jack Warren Seeland, Theodore Otto Seeland and baby Avery Raine Robertson (arriving August 2020). Shirley will be forever treasured by her loving family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020