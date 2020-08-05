Shirley Ann Smith-Coger
Eatontown - Shirley Ann Smith-Coger, 69 of Eatontown, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Shirley was born to the late Henry Wyman and Rose Lee Lawrence in Russell County, Alabama. As a child Shirley moved to NJ and was educated in the public-school system. Shirley was full of life, loved people and had a passion for helping others. She loved to laugh, have a good time and always looked for ways to build the lives of others. A Memorial service will be 11 am Saturday August 8th, family may gather at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch at 10 am. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
