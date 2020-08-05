1/1
Shirley Ann Smith-Coger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Smith-Coger

Eatontown - Shirley Ann Smith-Coger, 69 of Eatontown, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Shirley was born to the late Henry Wyman and Rose Lee Lawrence in Russell County, Alabama. As a child Shirley moved to NJ and was educated in the public-school system. Shirley was full of life, loved people and had a passion for helping others. She loved to laugh, have a good time and always looked for ways to build the lives of others. A Memorial service will be 11 am Saturday August 8th, family may gather at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch at 10 am. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved