Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-5700
Shirley Case
Whiting - Shirley Brokaw Case, 92, of the Whiting section of Manchester Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Crestwood Manor in Whiting. Born in Somerville she was an RN who graduated from Somerset Hospital class of 1948. She was a member of the Community Reformed Church of Whiting. She is survived by 3 nephews and a niece. Committal is private and under the direction of the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home. Services will be held at a later date at the Crestwood Manor. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Crestwood Manor Resident's Association, 50 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. Or a . Please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019
