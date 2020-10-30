1/1
Shirley Fetzer
1932 - 2020
Brick - Shirley Fetzer, former long-time resident of Neptune, NJ and current resident of Brick, NJ passed away at home on October 18th. She was born Shirley Bubadias on March 21, 1932. She married Victor Fetzer of North Dakota in 1953 and raised two sons David and Carl. Shirley was a valued employee of Burger King for 35 years where she worked tirelessly to brighten the day of everyone she met. Shirley is survived by an expansive family including her husband and the love of her life Victor, sons David and Carl, daughter-in-law Lauri, grandchildren Jonathan, Kimberly, Samantha and her husband Jarrett Scortino, Ashley, Sarah, Victoria and her husband Cameron Godfrey, niece Wanda Gammon, nephews Lester Starnes, Reginald Starnes, grandniece Sandi Gammon and grandnephew Jimmy Gammon. She also leaves behind great grandchild Lillian and great grandniece Josephine and countless other family members and friends. Shirley's kindness, generosity and contagious enthusiasm for life will be missed by all who knew her. To us she may have been a Mother, Grandmother or Great-Grandmother, but to all the many who knew and loved her she will always be "Aunt Shirley". There is no service planned. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
