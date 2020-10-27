1/
Shirley Goldfarb
Shirley Goldfarb

Galloway - Shirley Goldfarb, 94, of Galloway, NJ, formerly of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on October 18, 2020, just two weeks shy of her 95th birthday. Shirley was born in Brooklyn, NY. She moved to Perrineville, NJ, where she lived on a farm and taught nursery school. She later moved to Lakewood and worked at Bamberger's/Macy's Eatontown for many years.

Her husband, David Goldfarb, died in 1986. Surviving are her three sons - Mark and wife Alice of Dryden, NY; Scott and wife Carole of Stoneham, MA; and Marshall and wife Maria of Galloway, NJ. Shirley was a loving grandmother of seven and great grandmother of two girls. She was predeceased by her dearest siblings, Irving Singer, Harry Singer and Lilly Todres.

Shirley was very active in Jewish organizations and volunteered at Alzheimer's Community Care until the age of 90. Shirley loved fashion, friends and had a great sense of humor.

Graveside services were held at the Perrineville Jewish Cemetery, Millstone Township.

Higgins Memorial Home was in charge of arrangements. Anyone who wishes to make a donation in Shirley's memory is asked to do so to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
