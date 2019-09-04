|
|
Shirley Haft
Randolph - Shirley Haft, 83, of Randolph, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in the Salford section of Manchester, England to Philip and Sarah Fireman, Shirley moved to Brooklyn, New York in 1960, with career and marital aspirations. Not long after, she married and went on to build a family, including her children Randi Donovan and Mark Haft. Shirley and her family eventually settled in Old Bridge and later Morganville, where she built a life surrounded by her children, family and an abundance of friends. Throughout her adult life, Shirley enjoyed her family and friends as well as bowling, lunches, sisterhood at her local Temple, and trips to Atlantic City. She was also an avid reader and diehard NY Mets fan. Shirley was loved by all for her kindness, wisdom and infectious smile.
Shirley is survived by her two children, Randi and Mark (wife Kathleen), as well as her grandchildren: Diana, Evan, Jordan, Sarah, and Jessica. She is also survived by her sister, Myra, of Macclesfield, England, her sisters-in-law, Sydele Chamoff and Judy Haft, and a wealth of nephews and nieces, far and wide.
Services for Shirley will be private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Randi Donovan on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5-9pm and then on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 and Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 1-9pm. Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home www.Tuttlefh.com in Randolph. Please call the Funeral Home for more information on the Shiva.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Greater NJ Chapter, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251,Denville, NJ 07834 (973) 586-4300
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019