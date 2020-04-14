|
|
Shirley Huber Wheat
Shirley Huber Wheat, passed away on April 14, 2020. She was a graduate of Freehold High School in 1954.
She was employed at First Fidelity Bank for 15 years and the Asbury Park Press for eight years.
She was born in Adelphia and lived in Freehold before moving to Howell Township.
She was predeceased by a son, Richard Allen Wheat in 1982, two brothers, Frederick Huber, owner of Huber's Farm Market on Route 9 in Howell, and Carlton Huber who operated the Amoco Gas Station in Howell.
Surviving are a son, Robert Wheat, with whom she resided, five grandchildren, Christopher Wheat, New York, Jennifer Hammel and her husband Chris, Bayville, Dana Wheat, Revere, Mass., Danielle Wheat, Lakewood, and Robert Wheat, Jr., Freehold; and six great grandchildren, Nolan, Briella, Charlie, Angelo, Cameron, and Landon.
Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020