Shirley I. Vena
Shirley I. Vena

Oceanport - Shirley I. Vena, fondly known as "Babe", 99, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health Care Center in Shrewsbury. She was born Shirley I. McCormack on August 17, 1921 in New Brunswick and was raised in Milltown. On October 19, 1946, Shirley and her husband, Salvatore, were married and began their life together in Cliffwood Beach and shortly after settled in Cliffwood to raise their family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Daisy Mae (Crenning) McCormack, her beloved husband, Salvatore Vena, her brothers, William, Vance, and Sherwood McCormack, and her sisters, June Dzielak and Clair Bruen. Shirley is survived by her loving children, Lynne Hayes and her husband, Jim, of Mission Viejo, CA, Charles Vena and his wife, Maureen, of Holmdel, Jill Vena of Ithaca, NY, Peter Vena of Brick, and Tina Schwartz and her husband, Mike, of Oceanport, her cherished grandchildren, Salvatore, Jason, Christopher, Ryan, Shannon, Lyndsey, Jimmy, Alyssa, Kate, Kristen, Ian, Adam, and Ryan and 21 adored great grandchildren. Shirley will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, August 23rd from 3 to 7 PM and Monday, August 24th from 8:45 to 9:30 AM at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, August 24th at 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Parish/St. Joseph Church, Keyport. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
