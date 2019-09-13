|
|
Shirley L. Copeland
Manchester Twp - Shirley L. Copeland, 92, of Cedar Glen West, Manchester Twp. died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home. Born on Staten Island, she lived in Fort Lee and Linden before moving to Manchester Twp. in 1989. Shirley worked for McGraw-Edison, Division of Cooper Industries for 7 years as Senior Inside Sales Correspondent and previously worked for Amsted Industries and Combustion Energy as Administrative Engineering Secretary. Shirley participated in bowling leagues for over 50 years both on Staten Island and New Jersey. She was a member of Manchester Deborah, Manchester Republican Club, Ocean County Board of Elections, Lakehurst Navy League and a volunteer at Kimball Medical Center. She is survived by her sister Patricia Mazzuki of Manchester and several nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019