Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Copeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Copeland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley L. Copeland Obituary
Shirley L. Copeland

Manchester Twp - Shirley L. Copeland, 92, of Cedar Glen West, Manchester Twp. died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home. Born on Staten Island, she lived in Fort Lee and Linden before moving to Manchester Twp. in 1989. Shirley worked for McGraw-Edison, Division of Cooper Industries for 7 years as Senior Inside Sales Correspondent and previously worked for Amsted Industries and Combustion Energy as Administrative Engineering Secretary. Shirley participated in bowling leagues for over 50 years both on Staten Island and New Jersey. She was a member of Manchester Deborah, Manchester Republican Club, Ocean County Board of Elections, Lakehurst Navy League and a volunteer at Kimball Medical Center. She is survived by her sister Patricia Mazzuki of Manchester and several nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now