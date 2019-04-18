|
Shirley M. David (McCabe)
Pine Beach - Shirley David, 70, of Pine Beach, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 12th 2019 in Brick, NJ.
Shirley was born in West Virginia to Virginia and Charles McCabe on April 2nd 1949. Shirley moved to NJ in 1979 with her family. She was a bus driver for Eatontown BOE, Shirley also owned, with her husband, the Shoe Surgeon in Eatontown until 2007. She was also lunch lady for Oak Street Elementary School. She enjoyed reading, computer games, spending time with her family and going to AC with her friends from work. Her grandchildren and great granddaughters were her world until the end.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Rachel Freer and husband William Freer of Pine Beach, her son Ronald David of Toms River, her granddaughters Sara Freer, Leah Wolcott and husband Jason Wolcott and grandson Jacob Freer, grandson Charles Kellner and wife Angela Kellner, great grandchildren Elizabeth and Jane Wolcott and also Tyler, Cain and Austin Kellner and more. Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank David, both her parents, granddaughter Kathy, three step sons and her brother.
Shirley did not want a funeral; her wishes were to be cremated and have her ashes spread at sea so the wind and water can take her places she dreamed of. The family will be having a celebration of her life May 19, 2019 at there home.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019